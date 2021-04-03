Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay

    GREECE

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 4, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, March 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

