SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 4, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, March 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 09:02
|Photo ID:
|6543472
|VIRIN:
|210304-N-UL352-1003
|Resolution:
|4640x3088
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
