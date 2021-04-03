SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 4, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) pulls into Souda Bay, Greece, March 4, 2021. Laboon is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 09:02 Photo ID: 6543471 VIRIN: 210304-N-UL352-1022 Resolution: 3818x2541 Size: 810 KB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Transits Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.