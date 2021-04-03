Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Instructor Certification Course returns [Image 1 of 3]

    TN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program work on assignments with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, March 4, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. It’s been nearly one year since the program returned, following restrictions during the pandemic. The TEC University course is popular among specialists who teach others as part of their regular duties. Airmen learn to develop lesson plans, analyze student needs, and give informal lectures and demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 08:57
    Location: TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Instructor Certification Course returns, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Instructor certification course returns

    ANG
    TEC
    USAF
    class photo
    ICP

