Instructor certification course returns

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program work on assignments with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, March 4, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. It’s been nearly one year since the program returned, following restrictions during the pandemic. The TEC University course is popular among specialists who teach others as part of their regular duties. Airmen learn to develop lesson plans, analyze student needs, and give informal lectures and demonstrations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page