    Instructor certification course returns

    Instructor Certification Course returns

    U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program work

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen in the Air National Guard Instructor Certification Program worked on assignments with their instructors at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center, March 4, 2021, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.

    It’s been nearly one year since the program returned, following restrictions during the pandemic.

    The TEC University course is popular among specialists who teach others as part of their regular duties. Airmen learn to develop lesson plans, analyze student needs, and give informal lectures and demonstrations.

