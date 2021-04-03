CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Henderson, from Raymore, Mo., Senior Customs Border Clearance Agent, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, inspects vehicles for transport, Feb. 26, 2021. Henderson looks for debris like mud, sand or grass to ensure state-bound cargo is free from insects, pests or any organic matter that could be harmful. These inspections are done every time items leave Djibouti. Henderson said, “If an item fails, it must be cleaned again until it meets United States European Command standards.” Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

