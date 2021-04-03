Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests [Image 6 of 6]

    CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 5, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Henderson, from Raymore, Mo., Senior Customs Border Clearance Agent, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, inspects vehicles for transport, Feb. 26, 2021. Henderson looks for debris like mud, sand or grass to ensure state-bound cargo is free from insects, pests or any organic matter that could be harmful. These inspections are done every time items leave Djibouti. Henderson said, “If an item fails, it must be cleaned again until it meets United States European Command standards.” Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6543362
    VIRIN: 210304-N-RF885-0073
    Resolution: 3048x2438
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: RAYMORE, MO, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLDJ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Customs
    AFRICOM
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT