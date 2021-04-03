Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa [Image 4 of 6]

    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Henderson, from Raymore, Mo. and who serves as Senior Customs Border Clearance Agent on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, poses for a photo in the Air Traffic Operations Center cargo supply yard after completing an inspection, Feb. 26, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 06:30
    Photo ID: 6543360
    VIRIN: 210304-N-RF885-0042
    Resolution: 2752x4128
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: RAYMORE, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLDJ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa
    CLDJ ’s Customs Team Inspect for Harmful Pests

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    customs
    AFRICOM
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT