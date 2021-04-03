Raymore, Missouri Sailor Serves as Customs Agent in Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (March 4, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Henderson, from Raymore, Mo. and who serves as Senior Customs Border Clearance Agent on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, poses for a photo in the Air Traffic Operations Center cargo supply yard after completing an inspection, Feb. 26, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

