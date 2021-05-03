Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow returns to Katterbach

    Snow returns to Katterbach

    KATTERBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, raise the German and American flags over Katterbach Army Airfield early on a snowy Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    This work, Snow returns to Katterbach, by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

