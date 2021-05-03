U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, raise the American flag over Katterbach Army Airfield early on a snowy Friday, Mar. 5, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 05:39
|Photo ID:
|6543335
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-KM584-659
|Resolution:
|4979x6224
|Size:
|33.58 MB
|Location:
|KATTERBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow returns to Katterbach [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT