352d SOW and 48th FW joint training

A U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Control qualified Special Tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing watches a 48th Fighter Wing F-15 perform a low flyover during simulated Air-to-Ground fires and Close Air Support at Muckleburgh Military Collection, Norfolk, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The Liberty Wing’s partnership with the 352d SOW builds capacity capability and interoperability, creating worldwide responsive combat airpower and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

