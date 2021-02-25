A U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Control qualified Special Tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing coordinates with 48th Fighter Wing pilots during simulated Air-to-Ground fires and Close Air Support at Muckleburgh Military Collection, Norfolk, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The 352d SOW and the 48th FW have a critical partnership that provides worldwide responsive combat airpower and support not only to the U.S. Forces in Europe, but to partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:08 Photo ID: 6543321 VIRIN: 210225-F-ZB805-0202 Resolution: 4343x2895 Size: 1.92 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 352d SOW and 48th FW joint training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.