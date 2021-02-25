Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352d SOW and 48th FW joint training [Image 12 of 13]

    352d SOW and 48th FW joint training

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Control qualified Special Tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing coordinates with 48th Fighter Wing pilots during simulated Air-to-Ground fires and Close Air Support at Muckleburgh Military Collection, Norfolk, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The 352d SOW and the 48th FW have a critical partnership that provides worldwide responsive combat airpower and support not only to the U.S. Forces in Europe, but to partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    This work, 352d SOW and 48th FW joint training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    AFSOC
    EUCOM
    352d SOW

