A U.S. Joint Terminal Attack Control qualified Special Tactics operator assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing coordinates with 48th Fighter Wing pilots during simulated Air-to-Ground fires and Close Air Support at Muckleburgh Military Collection, Norfolk, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The 352d SOW and the 48th FW have a critical partnership that provides worldwide responsive combat airpower and support not only to the U.S. Forces in Europe, but to partners and allies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6543321
|VIRIN:
|210225-F-ZB805-0202
|Resolution:
|4343x2895
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 352d SOW and 48th FW joint training [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
