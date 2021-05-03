Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Main Gate Construction [Image 7 of 8]

    Osan Main Gate Construction

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local construction workers begin teardown of the main gate at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 5, 2021. The old structures were removed in order for the newly renovated gate, due to be completed by October. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 02:02
    Photo ID: 6543255
    VIRIN: 210305-F-PB738-1242
    Resolution: 5203x3469
    Size: 9.74 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

