    Osan Main Gate Construction [Image 3 of 8]

    Osan Main Gate Construction

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A local construction worker uses a pressure washer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 5, 2021. Pressure washing reduces the amount of dust in the air during construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 02:02
    Photo ID: 6543251
    VIRIN: 210305-F-PB738-1128
    Resolution: 5284x3523
    Size: 13.36 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Main Gate Construction [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    Fight Tonight
    Leading the Charge

