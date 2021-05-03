A local construction worker uses a pressure washer at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea March 5, 2021. Pressure washing reduces the amount of dust in the air during construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
This work, Osan Main Gate Construction [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS
