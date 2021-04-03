U.S. Army Garrison Japan Army Community Service staff members at Camp Zama, Japan, created an Army Emergency Relief campaign video for this year’s AER campaign that highlighted that the service can help with repairs to personal vehicles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:45 Photo ID: 6543245 VIRIN: 210305-A-IT218-004 Resolution: 1581x891 Size: 477.68 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama kicks off annual AER campaign [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.