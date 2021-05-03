Brad Morgan, left, Army Emergency Relief officer and Financial Readiness Program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Army Community Service, and Randy Benton, special events coordinator for Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, appear in an AER campaign video filmed at Camp Zama, Japan, for this year’s campaign.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 00:45 Photo ID: 6543242 VIRIN: 210305-A-IT218-001 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 966.54 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama kicks off annual AER campaign [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.