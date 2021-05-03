Brad Morgan, left, Army Emergency Relief officer and Financial Readiness Program manager for U.S. Army Garrison Japan Army Community Service, and Randy Benton, special events coordinator for Camp Zama’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, appear in an AER campaign video filmed at Camp Zama, Japan, for this year’s campaign.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 00:45
|Photo ID:
|6543242
|VIRIN:
|210305-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|966.54 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama kicks off annual AER campaign [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama kicks off annual AER campaign
LEAVE A COMMENT