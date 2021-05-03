Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frocking Ceremony Diego Garcia [Image 3 of 3]

    Frocking Ceremony Diego Garcia

    FPO, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 5, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, addresses U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Port Operations of NSF Diego Garcia during a frocking ceremony March. 5, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

