Frocking Ceremony Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 5, 2021) – Capt. R Wade Blizzard, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, addresses U.S. Navy sailors assigned to Port Operations of NSF Diego Garcia during a frocking ceremony March. 5, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

