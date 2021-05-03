Frocking Ceremony Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 5, 2021) – Newly promoted Quartermaster 3rd Class Kristen F. Fauber, assigned to the Port Operations of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, receives a petty officer 3rd class insignia from Quartermaster 1st Class Jacquelyn E. Sutton, assigned to the Port Operations of NSF Diego Garcia, during a frocking ceremony March. 5, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

