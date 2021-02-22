CFAY Security Officer Awarded for Life Saving Actions

210222-N-HH215-1006

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Shawn Kline, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) security officer is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Feb. 22 for performing the Heimlich maneuver on Ensign Stephen McLaughlin, CFAY assistant security officer, while he was choking, ultimately saving his life. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021
Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP