    CFAY Security Officer Awarded for Life Saving Actions [Image 1 of 2]

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210222-N-HH215-1001
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 22, 2021) - Lt. Cmdr. Shawn Kline, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) security officer is awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal Feb. 22 for performing the Heimlich maneuver on Ensign Stephen McLaughlin, CFAY assistant security officer, while he was choking, ultimately saving his life. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    Photo ID: 6543186
    VIRIN: 210222-N-HH215-1001
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Security Officer Awarded for Life Saving Actions [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

