    Women Inspiring the Next Generations now at JBER [Image 1 of 2]

    Women Inspiring the Next Generations now at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Clockwise from top left, U.S. Air Force master sergeants Shannon McKenzie, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Women Inspiring the Next Generations chapter treasurer; Christina Johnson, chapter president; Sharon Catana, chapter human resources officer; Claudia Pedroza, chapter secretary; Gabrielle Summers, chapter project officer; and Jennifer Gerry, chapter vice president; pause for a photo at JBER, Alaska, March 3, 2021. The master sergeants were the impetus behind creating the WINGS chapter at JBER, Alaska. WINGS was created to inspire and advocate for women in the military, and to encourage professional and personal growth. It is open to all active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members and Department of Defense civilian personnel, regardless of branch, rank or gender.

    WINGS
    JBER WINGS chapter
    Women Inspiring the Next Generations

