Women Inspiring the Next Generations now at JBER

Women Inspiring the Next Generations, or WINGS, now has a chapter at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. WINGS was created to inspire and advocate for women in the military, and to encourage professional and personal growth. It is open to all active-duty, reserve and National Guard service members and Department of Defense civilian personnel, regardless of branch, rank or gender.

