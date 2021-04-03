Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local recruiters take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam [Image 3 of 5]

    Local recruiters take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210303-N-WF272-1056 NEW CASTLE, Del. (March 4, 2021) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center New Castle, Delaware. The exam was administered with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including mandatory use of face coverings, hand sanitizers, medical questionnaire screenings, temperature checks and social distancing to ensure the safety of the Sailors. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local recruiters take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

