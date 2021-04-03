Local recruiters take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam

210303-N-WF272-1056 NEW CASTLE, Del. (March 4, 2021) Sailors, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center New Castle, Delaware. The exam was administered with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including mandatory use of face coverings, hand sanitizers, medical questionnaire screenings, temperature checks and social distancing to ensure the safety of the Sailors. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

