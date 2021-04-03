Sailors take the Navywide E-6 advancement exam

210303-N-WF272-1041 NEW CASTLE, Del. (March 4, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Richard Kyte, assigned to Bridge Company Bravo, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, takes the Navywide E-6 advancement exam held at the Joint Armed Forces Reserve Center New Castle, Delaware. The exam was administered with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including mandatory use of face coverings, hand sanitizers, medical questionnaire screenings, temperature checks and social distancing to ensure the safety of the Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

