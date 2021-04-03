Master Sgt. John A Chapman Medal of Honor Plaque Unveiling Ceremony

The Medal of Honor plaque for Master Sgt. John Chapman was unveiled during a ceremony at Airmen’s Heritage Park at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph March 4, 2021. Chapman was a combat controller who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor Aug. 22, 2018, for his actions in the Battle of Takur Ghar during the War in Afghanistan. He is the first Airman to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

