    Master Sgt. John A Chapman Medal of Honor Plaque Unveiling Ceremony [Image 6 of 10]

    Master Sgt. John A Chapman Medal of Honor Plaque Unveiling Ceremony

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Special Warfare Training Wing prepares to land after parachuting over Airmen’s Heritage Park during a Medal of Honor plaque unveiling ceremony to honor Master Sgt. John Chapman at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph March 4, 2021. Chapman was a combat controller who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor Aug. 22, 2018, for his actions in the Battle of Takur Ghar during the War in Afghanistan. He is the first Airman to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6542782
    VIRIN: 210304-F-FD742-0369
    Resolution: 6418x4280
    Size: 4.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. John A Chapman Medal of Honor Plaque Unveiling Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Medal of Honor
    JBSA
    Heritage Park
    John Chapman
    Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

