A member of the Special Warfare Training Wing prepares to land after parachuting over Airmen’s Heritage Park during a Medal of Honor plaque unveiling ceremony to honor Master Sgt. John Chapman at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph March 4, 2021. Chapman was a combat controller who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor Aug. 22, 2018, for his actions in the Battle of Takur Ghar during the War in Afghanistan. He is the first Airman to receive the Medal of Honor since the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 16:00 Photo ID: 6542782 VIRIN: 210304-F-FD742-0369 Resolution: 6418x4280 Size: 4.34 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Sgt. John A Chapman Medal of Honor Plaque Unveiling Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.