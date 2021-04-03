Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2SBCT Field Artillery LTT [Image 7 of 9]

    2SBCT Field Artillery LTT

    UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment hosts training on the targeting process and field artillery capability for the leaders of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. on Mar. 4, 2021. Leader development training is an important aspect of placing people first by building cohesive and lethal teams across the organization. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

    IMAGE INFO

