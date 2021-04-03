2SBCT Field Artillery LTT

2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment hosts training on the targeting process and field artillery capability for the leaders of 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo. on Mar. 4, 2021. Leader development training is an important aspect of placing people first by building cohesive and lethal teams across the organization. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore.

