Lionel Grant, Fort Benning Army Emergency Relief officer, talks about the AER Campaign and how the program, which is celebrating its anniversary 79th year, is about Soldiers helping Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 14:47 Photo ID: 6542693 VIRIN: 210303-A-YH902-9575 Resolution: 5534x3689 Size: 1.5 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AER kick off [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.