    AER kick off [Image 2 of 2]

    AER kick off

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Lionel Grant, Fort Benning Army Emergency Relief officer, talks about the AER Campaign and how the program, which is celebrating its anniversary 79th year, is about Soldiers helping Soldiers.

    This work, AER kick off [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

