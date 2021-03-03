Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AER kick off [Image 1 of 2]

    AER kick off

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Patrick Albright 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    1st Sgt. Steve Gonzalez, with 316th Cavalry Regiment, said he briefs the incoming Armor Basic Officer Leader Course lieutenants on the Quick Assist Program, which helps Soldiers resolve short-term cash flow issues and deters Soldiers from using payday loans, pawn shops and title loan businesses.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6542692
    VIRIN: 210303-A-YH902-9569
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER kick off [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AER kick off
    AER kick off

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    MCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT