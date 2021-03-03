1st Sgt. Steve Gonzalez, with 316th Cavalry Regiment, said he briefs the incoming Armor Basic Officer Leader Course lieutenants on the Quick Assist Program, which helps Soldiers resolve short-term cash flow issues and deters Soldiers from using payday loans, pawn shops and title loan businesses.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6542692
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-YH902-9569
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AER kick off [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Albright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
