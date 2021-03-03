AER kick off

1st Sgt. Steve Gonzalez, with 316th Cavalry Regiment, said he briefs the incoming Armor Basic Officer Leader Course lieutenants on the Quick Assist Program, which helps Soldiers resolve short-term cash flow issues and deters Soldiers from using payday loans, pawn shops and title loan businesses.

