Leaders including squadron commanders and superintendents from across Space Delta 4 came together at the 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts, to participate in a workshop that emphasized mindful leadership with a focus on training mind, body and craft on Mar. 2.



Guardians attending the workshop included Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander and Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, Space Delta 4 superintendent.



The featured speaker was Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who has managed human performance under high-stress situations for over two decades. As a military leader and combat pilot, she experienced the same stress, frustration, and fears that leaders and teams in corporate America face daily in their personal and professional lives. Her own personal journey led to earning her Ph.D. with work in the field of strategic health and human performance. With her innovative leadership style, she was the first leader to introduce mindfulness as a proactive performance strategy within the US military.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 14:32 Photo ID: 6542691 VIRIN: 210302-Z-CP771-0033 Resolution: 5856x3921 Size: 3.93 MB Location: CAPE COD AIR FORCE STATION, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.