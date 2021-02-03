Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts [Image 9 of 11]

    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts

    CAPE COD AIR FORCE STATION, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Leaders including squadron commanders and superintendents from across Space Delta 4 came together at the 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts, to participate in a workshop that emphasized mindful leadership with a focus on training mind, body and craft on Mar. 2.

    Guardians attending the workshop included Col. Richard Bourquin, Space Delta 4 commander and Chief Master Sgt. Willie Frazier, Space Delta 4 superintendent.

    The featured speaker was Dr. Jannell MacAulay, a U.S. Air Force veteran, who has managed human performance under high-stress situations for over two decades. As a military leader and combat pilot, she experienced the same stress, frustration, and fears that leaders and teams in corporate America face daily in their personal and professional lives. Her own personal journey led to earning her Ph.D. with work in the field of strategic health and human performance. With her innovative leadership style, she was the first leader to introduce mindfulness as a proactive performance strategy within the US military.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6542689
    VIRIN: 210302-Z-CP771-0023
    Resolution: 1981x1585
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: CAPE COD AIR FORCE STATION, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts
    Space Delta 4 participate in workshop at Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    guardians
    ussf
    6sws
    space delta 4
    macaulay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT