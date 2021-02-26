Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visiting the grave of Audie Murphy; ACOET NCOs Broaden their Knowledge [Image 3 of 3]

    Visiting the grave of Audie Murphy; ACOET NCOs Broaden their Knowledge

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Leasure 

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Non-Commissioned Officers from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade receive a briefing about Medal of Honor Recipient Audie Murphy from historian Kevin Hymel, Feb. 26, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. The NCOs got the opportunity for a behind-the-scenes tour of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and have important discussions with the Talent Management Task Force and the This is My Squad initiative as part of the engagements.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 13:03
    VIRIN: 210226-A-DY706-488
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    This work, Visiting the grave of Audie Murphy; ACOET NCOs Broaden their Knowledge [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ William Leasure, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Audie Murphy
    Advisor
    Arlington National Cemetery
    US Army
    WW II
    ANC
    SFAB
    ACOET
    People First
    5th SFAB

