Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team from 5th SFAB visits with Congress [Image 2 of 3]

    Team from 5th SFAB visits with Congress

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    A team from 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade pose inside the Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 25, 2021 in between meetings with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger. The team was part of the Army Current Operations Engagement Tour, a Headquarters Department of the Army Operations, Plans and Training initiative, providing a tactical perspective on how current operations are affecting national security objectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6542555
    VIRIN: 210225-A-ZZ999-311
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team from 5th SFAB visits with Congress [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gen. McConnville meets with team from 5th SFAB
    Team from 5th SFAB visits with Congress
    Visiting the grave of Audie Murphy; ACOET NCOs Broaden their Knowledge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bringing the SFAB Story to D.C.; 5th SFAB Participates in ACOET

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advisor
    US Army
    U.S. Capitol
    Rotunda
    SFAB
    ACOET
    People First
    5th SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT