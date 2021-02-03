210302-N-RC007-1002 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2021) Sailors conduct an emergency medical training drill aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Mar. 2, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)
