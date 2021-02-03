210302-N-RC007-1001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 2, 2021) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Mike Bell from Chicago, Ill., conducts a zone inspection aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Mar. 2, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

