    210228-N-RC007-1005 [Image 5 of 5]

    210228-N-RC007-1005

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210228-N-RC007-1005 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Robert Winfield from Albuquerque, N.M., oversees maintenance on a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 28, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 11:40
    Photo ID: 6542353
    VIRIN: 210228-N-RC007-1005
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USS Freedom
    HSC 23
    Navy
    Southern Command
    LCS 1
    U.S. 4th Fleet

