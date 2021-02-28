210228-N-RC007-1001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Robert Winfield from Albuquerque, N.M. and Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Rex Noriesta from Fairfield, Calif., discuss maintenance procedures of a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1), Feb. 28, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

