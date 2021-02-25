Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger [Image 2 of 2]

    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    First Lt. August Hein (left) and Capt. Reed Fleming, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots from Dover Air Force Base fly a Dover AFB C-17 Globemaster III over Florida during Exercise Mosaic Tiger, Feb. 25, 2021. Mobility Airmen from Dover AFB and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, participated in the exercise to enhance readiness and reinforce Air Mobility Command support to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6542222
    VIRIN: 210225-F-MO780-1574
    Resolution: 3965x2376
    Size: 999.7 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger
    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    ACC
    AMC
    Exercise
    C-17 Globemaster
    Mosaic Tiger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT