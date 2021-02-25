AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger

First Lt. August Hein (left) and Capt. Reed Fleming, both 3rd Airlift Squadron pilots from Dover Air Force Base fly a Dover AFB C-17 Globemaster III over Florida during Exercise Mosaic Tiger, Feb. 25, 2021. Mobility Airmen from Dover AFB and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, participated in the exercise to enhance readiness and reinforce Air Mobility Command support to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

