Capts. Brenton Batzer and Michael Giordano, both 6th Airlift Squadron pilots from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, fly a Dover Air Force Base C-17 Globemaster III over Florida during Exercise Mosaic Tiger, Feb. 24, 2021. Mobility Airmen from Dover AFB and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, participated in the exercise to enhance readiness and reinforce Air Mobility Command support to the joint warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6542221
|VIRIN:
|210224-F-MO780-1146
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC delivers multi-capable Airmen during Exercise Mosaic Tiger
