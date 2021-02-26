Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Trent Robertson, 488th Intelligence Squadron command language program manager, poses for a photo at the Language Learning Center at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The LLC, formerly just used for linguists within the 488th IS and 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is now open to Airmen and civilians at RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6542106
    VIRIN: 210226-F-EJ686-1027
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 436.59 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    This work, 488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    488th Intelligence Squadron
    Language Learning Center

