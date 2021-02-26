488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians

Trent Robertson, 488th Intelligence Squadron command language program manager, poses for a photo at the Language Learning Center at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The LLC, formerly just used for linguists within the 488th IS and 95th Reconnaissance Squadron, is now open to Airmen and civilians at RAF Mildenhall, RAF Lakenheath and RAF Feltwell. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

