    488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians [Image 2 of 3]

    488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A small selection of books at the 488th Intelligence Squadron’s Language Learning Center shows just a sample of the multiple languages that their professional linguists and mentors can assist with at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 26, 2021. The LLC offers a variety of resources for language and culture including a broad selection of reference materials, subject-matter experts on hand, literary resources and dedicated classrooms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6542108
    VIRIN: 210226-F-EJ686-1021
    Resolution: 2400x1303
    Size: 544.39 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 488th IS opens language-learning facility to tri-base Airmen, civilians [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    488th Intelligence Squadron
    Language Learning Center

