    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2]

    ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, takes a selfie with the Women’s History committee in front of the spirit rock at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2021. Bailey signed the women’s history month proclamation to kick-off this years National Women’s History Month. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

