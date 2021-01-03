Brig. Gen Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, takes a selfie with the Women’s History committee in front of the spirit rock at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2021. Bailey signed the women’s history month proclamation to kick-off this years National Women’s History Month. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 05:44
|Photo ID:
|6542031
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-EI771-0016
|Resolution:
|4176x2344
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT