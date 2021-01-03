Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month

    ITALY

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen Jason Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing Commander, signs the Women’s History Month Proclamation in front of the spirit rock at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 1, 2021. This years women’s history month theme is the “Valiant Women of the Vote: refusing to be Silenced”. (U.S. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6542030
    VIRIN: 210301-F-EI771-0020
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month
    Aviano Kicks-off Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviano

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT