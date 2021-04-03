Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force 52 Holds Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    Task Force 52 Holds Change of Command

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210304-N-KZ419-1085 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 4, 2021) - Capt. Oscar Rojas, incoming commanding officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 4. CTF 52 strengthens national and coalition mine countermeasures capabilities and capacity in order to promote a secure maritime environment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 05:08
    VIRIN: 210304-N-KZ419-1085
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
