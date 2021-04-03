Task Force 52 Holds Change of Command

210304-N-KZ419-1085 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 4, 2021) - Capt. Oscar Rojas, incoming commanding officer of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 4. CTF 52 strengthens national and coalition mine countermeasures capabilities and capacity in order to promote a secure maritime environment in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

