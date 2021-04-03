Task Force 52 Holds Change of Command

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 4, 2021) – Capt. Oscar Rojas relieved Capt. Jeffrey Morganthaler as commodore of Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 4.



CTF 52 is responsible for the planning and executing of mine warfare operations in support of U.S. 5th Fleet operational objectives.



During his 28-month tenure, Morganthaler led a multi-national staff of U.S., UK, and Australian personnel, and served as a force-multiplier throughout the region with the development and execution of 27 multi-national mine countermeasure exercises and the 2019 International Maritime Exercise (IMX).



Vice Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, commended Morganthaler.



"Your superior leadership and unrelenting work ethic were critical in expanding NAVCENT and 5th Fleet, Navy, joint and multi-national mine warfare capabilities and influence throughout the CENTCOM AOR,” said Paparo.



Morganthaler will report to Navy Expeditionary Combat Command as Maritime Operations Center Director.



“It has been my honor serving with each of you at CTF 52,” said Morganthaler. “You have all made me a better leader and it has been my privilege to watch the individuals in this command grow.”



Rojas is reporting from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One where he served as commodore.



“As we move forward under my leadership, we will continue to be ready to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and from the sea,” said Rojas.



CTF 52 encompasses eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and Navy diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, to embarked security teams and combat camera. CTF 52 has more than 600 Sailors and Soldiers on six bases in 3 countries strategically placed around the 5th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effort.

