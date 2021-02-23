DFSP Atsugi Fuel Testing

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Eloy Nava inspects a fuel sample onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point (DFSP) Atsugi.

    DFSP Atsugi supports Naval Air Facility Atsugi by providing fuel for day to day airfield and government gas station operations in support of 23 tenant commands and forward deployed naval forces operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.03.2021
    Location: ATSUGI, JP 
