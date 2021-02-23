DFSP Atsugi Fuel Testing

ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Eloy Nava inspects a fuel sample onboard NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point (DFSP) Atsugi.



DFSP Atsugi supports Naval Air Facility Atsugi by providing fuel for day to day airfield and government gas station operations in support of 23 tenant commands and forward deployed naval forces operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility.

