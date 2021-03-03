U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Wynn, a musician with the Marietta-based 116th Army Band, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, plays the bugle call for reveille March 3, 2021, at Clay National Guard Canter in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing hosted Leadership Cobb for an event to promote partnership and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Cpl. Isaiah Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6541188
|VIRIN:
|210303-A-FK815-956
|Resolution:
|2768x4790
|Size:
|3.93 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bugle Begins [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
