    Bugle Begins [Image 2 of 3]

    Bugle Begins

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Andrew Wynn, a musician with the Marietta-based 116th Army Band, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, plays the bugle call for reveille March 3, 2021, at Clay National Guard Canter in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing hosted Leadership Cobb for an event to promote partnership and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Cpl. Isaiah Matthews)

    This work, Bugle Begins [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    78th Troop Command

