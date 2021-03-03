Leadership Cobb get taste of military life from Georgia DoD, 94th Airlift Wing

Photo By Spc. Rydell Tomas | Participants from Leadership Cobb and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 94th...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Rydell Tomas | Participants from Leadership Cobb and Airmen from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing stand for a group photo in front of a static display March 3, 2021, at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing hosted Leadership Cobb for an event to promote partnership and leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo By Spc. Rydell Tomas) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force Reserve’s 94th Airlift Wing hosted the 2020 cohort of Leadership Cobb March 3, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Dwayne Wilson, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, was the ranking officer hosting the guests.



“We are here today because of the outstanding support we get from the community,” said Wilson. “From everything like every day commodities to lining up meals for us, it’s just a great outpour of community support that’s an example of what makes the relationship that we have here in Cobb County, in Dobbins, and in Clay so special.”



The Georgia DoD and U.S. Air Force share the property that form Clay National Guard Center and Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, the county seat for Cobb County. The base also hosts detachments from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Being an area of significant military activity, civil-military leaders must frequently engage with one another to reaffirm partnership, trust and cohesion.



Leadership Cobb is a program under the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce that facilitates leadership development for cohorts on a yearly basis. Cohorts are introduced to various industries at work in Cobb County to better understand the community and adopt leadership techniques. Cohorts number up to 50 participants with backgrounds in local government, business and education.



This engagement between Georgia DoD and Leadership Cobb is a make-up for an event originally scheduled in 2020, but cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at this event, Georgia DoD checked temperatures and screened visitors upon arrival to the state headquarters. A mandatory mask order was in effect whenever physical distancing was not possible. Georgia DoD also provided numerous hand wash stations at sites hosting visitors.



Morning events included meeting at the Clay National Guard flag pole for reveille, a group breakfast and then an information brief led by Wilson. U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Casey Mull, a public affairs officer from the 94th Airlift Wing, gave a presentation about the life of citizen-warriors in the reserve components of the U.S. Army and Air Force. Afterwards, Mull led a question and answer session between Leadership Cobb participants and a panel comprised of representatives of the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard and Georgia State Defense Force.



In the afternoon, military transportation took the Leadership Cobb cohort to the Dobbins side of the base to view static displays of Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft. On their way back to Clay, the participants visited the Georgia Army National Guard hangar to interact with stationary Army aircraft.



“This is a great opportunity to really highlight everything we do and the capability we can provide, not only on the federal side, but also to the state,” said Wilson. “This is also a great opportunity for us to strengthen this partnership because a lot of the things we do on the domestic side, we partner with not only state agencies but also with local communities.”