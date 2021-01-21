Staff Sgt. Chaz Bruno and Staff Sgt. Joe Franzen, air cargo specialists with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct a pre-flight inspection of an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 21, 2021. The 161st was contacted by the U.S. Army’s Apache foreign military sales program office to help load the attack helicopters on C-17 aircraft for shipment to the UK, due to its secure ramp space for the project, and qualified air transportation specialists who can process complex air cargo ensuring safety of flight during air transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Wes Parrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6541145 VIRIN: 210121-Z-GD917-1013 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 831.99 KB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZ Air National Guard Unit strengthens US, UK military partnership [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Wes Parrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.