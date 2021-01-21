Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZ Air National Guard Unit strengthens US, UK military partnership [Image 3 of 3]

    AZ Air National Guard Unit strengthens US, UK military partnership

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Wes Parrell 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Chaz Bruno and Staff Sgt. Joe Franzen, air cargo specialists with the 161st Logistics Readiness Squadron, conduct a pre-flight inspection of an AH-64 Apache helicopter at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, Arizona on Jan. 21, 2021. The 161st was contacted by the U.S. Army’s Apache foreign military sales program office to help load the attack helicopters on C-17 aircraft for shipment to the UK, due to its secure ramp space for the project, and qualified air transportation specialists who can process complex air cargo ensuring safety of flight during air transport. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Wes Parrell)

